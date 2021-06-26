Huge turnout for day 1 of chicagoland summer showcase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s day one of the Chicagoland Summer Showcase in Rockford where 52 teams across the Midwest will get their shot at playing in front of college recruiters.

On court three, Rockford’s Auburn faces Thornton. The next game on court three, Rockford Lutheran faces Ferndale out of Michigan.

Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID, and after a year without in person recruitment, the players and coaches are ecstatic to be back. More than 100 coaches of all divisions are attending the event including Southern Illinois University’s head coach Bryan Mullins.

“I’m happy for all the student athletes to be able to be back playing games with their friends,” Mullins said. “It’s a great event, and we are luckily able to watch them with their high school teams, because the NCAA allows us to do that.”

