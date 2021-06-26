Advertisement

Huge turnout for day 1 of chicagoland summer showcase

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s day one of the Chicagoland Summer Showcase in Rockford where 52 teams across the Midwest will get their shot at playing in front of college recruiters.

On court three, Rockford’s Auburn faces Thornton. The next game on court three, Rockford Lutheran faces Ferndale out of Michigan.

Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID, and after a year without in person recruitment, the players and coaches are ecstatic to be back. More than 100 coaches of all divisions are attending the event including Southern Illinois University’s head coach Bryan Mullins.

“I’m happy for all the student athletes to be able to be back playing games with their friends,” Mullins said. “It’s a great event, and we are luckily able to watch them with their high school teams, because the NCAA allows us to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

In weight class 120, Freeport's Markel Baker goes up 2-0 early and finishes with a pin.
Baker wins 2A state title for Freeport
“It’s a no-brainer. Hockey is her number one sport. "
Rockford Christian’s Molly Henderson trades the pitch for the ice
Recent Jefferson grad Antonio Leavy made his college commitment official on Friday. Leavy will...
Jefferson grad Antonio Leavy signs with South Suburban College
Lena-Winslow/Stockton takes home the state team championship for class 1A.
Stateline schools win big at 1A wrestling state championship