Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
City leaders celebrate a step toward the permanent Hard Rock Casino.
Illinois Gaming Board approves construction on temporary Hard Rock Casino
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death