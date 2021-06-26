Baker wins 2A state title for Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the battle for the 2A wrestling state championship in Springfield.

In weight class 120, Freeport’s Markel Baker goes up 2-0 early. That would be the final as he wins with a pin.

In 160 Boylan’s Dathan Wickson escapes for the late point but it’s not enough and he falls 3 to 2.

In the end, it’s Marian who takes home the 2A crown .

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.