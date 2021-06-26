Baker wins 2A state title for Freeport
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the battle for the 2A wrestling state championship in Springfield.
In weight class 120, Freeport’s Markel Baker goes up 2-0 early. That would be the final as he wins with a pin.
In 160 Boylan’s Dathan Wickson escapes for the late point but it’s not enough and he falls 3 to 2.
In the end, it’s Marian who takes home the 2A crown .
