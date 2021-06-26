$8.8M in total grants to support mental health in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mental Health Board awarded $8.8 million in grants to support areas of mental health treatment, case management, crisis response services and family and community support.

The grants will fully fund 11 proposals, which includes the Winnebago County Jail Behavioral Health Program. It will partially fund four other proposals, including the city of Rockford’s Mental Health Co-Responder Program.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.