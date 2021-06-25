Advertisement

Wrestling best friends duo heads to state

The pair needs each other to keep them going and prepare for a win at state
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “This sport is tough, and you have to be mentally and physically tough to be able to participate in a sport like this,” said junior Markel Baker.

To get through the tough days, Freeport wrestlers Baker and sophomore Jacob Redington have always had each other’s backs.

“My biggest supporter has been Markel since I was in middle school,” Redington said.

The duo have been wrestling partners ever since and are now headed to the 2A state championship in Springfield. Baker wrestles at 120 lbs., and Redington is just ahead at 126 lbs.

“I put him in moves he needs to work on, and he puts me in moves I need to work on,” Baker said.

While they both agree the other one is a very good and quick wrestler, there’s still some friendly competition. Who wins the most in practice?

“I can’t go that far,” Redington said.

“Me, most likely me,” Baker said.

At the end of the day, the pair needs each other to keep them going and prepare for a win at state.

“It helps me mentally knowing someone is there with me and knowing that I can have someone behind my back,” Baker said.

Coach Anthony Dedmond said the boys don’t need any additional motivation and are always hungry for a win no matter the meet or the stakes.

“They come out everyday and go hard, and it shows on the mat,” Dedmond said. “That’s probably why their records are so good. That’s probably why they’re both all-conference.”

The pretzels wrestling team went undefeated in the NIC-10 this season and are looking for a win from Redington and Baker this weekend to top off the successful season.

“They know what they have to do, and once that whistle blows and they start to wrestle, it’s all them,” Dedmond said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

Rockford Public Schools will host the second Chicagoland Summer Showcase this weekend, giving...
Chicagoland Summer Showcase returns to Rockford
Freeport wrestlers Markel Baker (left) and Jacob Redington (right) will compete in the Class 2A...
Freeport’s Baker, Redington get ready for IWCOA state meet
The Rockford Rivets sent the kids home with a Kids Day walk-off win Thursday afternoon against...
Rivets win Kids Day game in walk-off fashion, 9-8 over Growlers
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1