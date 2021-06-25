Wrestling best friends duo heads to state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “This sport is tough, and you have to be mentally and physically tough to be able to participate in a sport like this,” said junior Markel Baker.

To get through the tough days, Freeport wrestlers Baker and sophomore Jacob Redington have always had each other’s backs.

“My biggest supporter has been Markel since I was in middle school,” Redington said.

The duo have been wrestling partners ever since and are now headed to the 2A state championship in Springfield. Baker wrestles at 120 lbs., and Redington is just ahead at 126 lbs.

“I put him in moves he needs to work on, and he puts me in moves I need to work on,” Baker said.

While they both agree the other one is a very good and quick wrestler, there’s still some friendly competition. Who wins the most in practice?

“I can’t go that far,” Redington said.

“Me, most likely me,” Baker said.

At the end of the day, the pair needs each other to keep them going and prepare for a win at state.

“It helps me mentally knowing someone is there with me and knowing that I can have someone behind my back,” Baker said.

Coach Anthony Dedmond said the boys don’t need any additional motivation and are always hungry for a win no matter the meet or the stakes.

“They come out everyday and go hard, and it shows on the mat,” Dedmond said. “That’s probably why their records are so good. That’s probably why they’re both all-conference.”

The pretzels wrestling team went undefeated in the NIC-10 this season and are looking for a win from Redington and Baker this weekend to top off the successful season.

“They know what they have to do, and once that whistle blows and they start to wrestle, it’s all them,” Dedmond said.

