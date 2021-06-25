Advertisement

William Grady Pool in Belvidere to open June 30

With the opening occurring after Phase 5, masks will not be required and deck chairs will be available.
William Grady Pool to open June 30
William Grady Pool to open June 30(KAIT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) – A partnership between the Belvidere Park District and Belvidere Family YMCA will open the William Grady Pool on Wednesday, June 30, just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The agreement was necessitated when the Belvidere Park District’s previous pool management group informed the park district that they would be unable to fulfill their agreement to staffing the pool one week prior to the scheduled June 11 soft opening.

“This is a great example of two Belvidere institutions coming together for the overall benefit of the community,” Rick Wulbecker, Superintendent of Recreation for the Belvidere Park District said. “While the situation (of staffing issues at pools around the country) is not exclusive to us, it put us in a tenuous position for opening the pool safely. We had already partnered with the Y for providing swim lessons, so our first thought was to check and see if they would like to manage the pool, as well.”

With the opening occurring after Phase 5, masks will not be required and deck chairs will be available. While the concessions stand will be closed, patrons can bring their own food, which will be allowed in the concession area, but not on the pool deck.

The Opening Weekend Schedule:

· Wednesday, June 30, soft open, hours Noon-4 p.m.

· Thursday, July 1, full open, Noon - 6 p.m.

· Friday, July 2, Noon to 8 p.m.

· Saturday to Monday, July 3 to 5, Noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured
Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION, FIREWORKS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE THAN...
Fire experts urge community to be safe around fireworks
Construction to begin on temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford
Rockford man found guilty after violating order of protection
Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal
Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal