William Grady Pool in Belvidere to open June 30

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) – A partnership between the Belvidere Park District and Belvidere Family YMCA will open the William Grady Pool on Wednesday, June 30, just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The agreement was necessitated when the Belvidere Park District’s previous pool management group informed the park district that they would be unable to fulfill their agreement to staffing the pool one week prior to the scheduled June 11 soft opening.

“This is a great example of two Belvidere institutions coming together for the overall benefit of the community,” Rick Wulbecker, Superintendent of Recreation for the Belvidere Park District said. “While the situation (of staffing issues at pools around the country) is not exclusive to us, it put us in a tenuous position for opening the pool safely. We had already partnered with the Y for providing swim lessons, so our first thought was to check and see if they would like to manage the pool, as well.”

With the opening occurring after Phase 5, masks will not be required and deck chairs will be available. While the concessions stand will be closed, patrons can bring their own food, which will be allowed in the concession area, but not on the pool deck.

The Opening Weekend Schedule:

· Wednesday, June 30, soft open, hours Noon-4 p.m.

· Thursday, July 1, full open, Noon - 6 p.m.

· Friday, July 2, Noon to 8 p.m.

· Saturday to Monday, July 3 to 5, Noon to 6 p.m.

