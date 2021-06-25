Stateline schools win big at 1A wrestling state championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Springfield at Bank of Springfield Center, it’s day one of the class 1A wrestling state championship.

In weight class 120, Dakota’s Phoenix Blakely takes the mat, and he has Lena-Winslow’s Garrett Luke in his arms and takes him all the way to the ground. Blakely strikes again with a takedown and the big state win 10-1.

Over in weight class 145, Oregon’s Andrew Herbst is in the finals, but he can’t get a grip on Kankakee’s Blaine Christie. Christie has Herbst by the leg and claims the win in a close one 8-6.

Lena-Winslow/Stockton takes home the state team championship for class 1A. The rest of the tourney continues through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.