Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are hurt after a shooting results in a car crash in the 4700 block of Auburn Street.

Police say the crash involved injuries and ejection. One man was shot and another person was hurt during the crash. Officers say at least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are closed off until the investigation is complete.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident around 7:15p.m. asking residents to avoid the area.

