Advertisement

Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured

At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are hurt after a shooting results in a car crash in the 4700 block of Auburn Street.

Police say the crash involved injuries and ejection. One man was shot and another person was hurt during the crash. Officers say at least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are closed off until the investigation is complete.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident around 7:15p.m. asking residents to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

Flash Flood risk in play through the weekend
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 6/24/2021
flu season 6.24
What to expect for next flu season
Rain showers bring the possibility for flash floods
Rain showers bring potential for flash flooding throughout Winnebago County
File image
Rock blasting to resume at South Mulford quarry until end of August