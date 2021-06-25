Shooting in Janesville leaves one man injured
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Janesville.
The Janesville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milton Avenue.
Authorities say two men got into an argument and shots were then fired, resulting in one man receiving non-life threatening injuries.
The two men were reported to have been related to one another.
Police arrested the alleged shooter, a 65-year-old man, and charged him with alleged reckless injury/domestic violence.
