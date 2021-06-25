Advertisement

Shooting in Janesville leaves one man injured

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milton Avenue.

Authorities say two men got into an argument and shots were then fired, resulting in one man receiving non-life threatening injuries.

The two men were reported to have been related to one another.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, a 65-year-old man, and charged him with alleged reckless injury/domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured
Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION, FIREWORKS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE THAN...
Fire experts urge community to be safe around fireworks
Construction to begin on temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford
William Grady Pool to open June 30
William Grady Pool in Belvidere to open June 30
Rockford man found guilty after violating order of protection
Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal
Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal