Shooting in Janesville leaves one man injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milton Avenue.

Authorities say two men got into an argument and shots were then fired, resulting in one man receiving non-life threatening injuries.

The two men were reported to have been related to one another.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, a 65-year-old man, and charged him with alleged reckless injury/domestic violence.

