ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this Friday with highs in the low 80′s. We look to keep those chances of showers and t-storms in play through Sunday. Some of the storms could cause some heavy downpours. Overall severe weather threat is low as the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk zone.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.