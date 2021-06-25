Rockford selected to tackle vacant properties at leadership institute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Rockford is one of 12 cities across four states that have been selected to send a delegation to the 2022 Vacant Property Leadership Institute.

The institute is a training program focused on equipping leaders with the skills to address vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties for the benefit of their communities.

Delegations from each of the following cities will participate: College Park, GA; Perry, GA; South Fulton, GA; Chicago, IL; Decatur, IL; Kankakee, IL; Peoria, IL; Rockford, IL; Louisville, KY; Winchester, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Racine, WI. Cities were selected through a competitive, two-round application process.

The City of Rockford’s delegation will be selected from its interdepartmental team that addresses vacant properties through property and neighborhood standards, neighborhood and economic development, and legal departments.

“The City of Rockford has been aggressive in addressing vacant properties to reduce blight and support neighborhood improvement,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “We have developed strategies that hold property owners responsible, as well as increased redevelopment opportunities, such as the Northern Illinois Land Bank. I anticipate that participation in the VPLI will help us add innovative approaches to tackle the more unique challenges of problem properties.”

The selected cities include rural, suburban and urban communities and range in population from just over 14,000 to more than 2.7 million. They also face similar challenges such as faulty mortgage foreclosure processes, tax delinquency, ineffective property maintenance systems and other property issues. Rockford was selected for VPLI because it demonstrates strong leadership, is committed to developing new solutions, and represents a unique opportunity to shift the systems responsible for vacant, abandoned and other problem properties.

VPLI sessions will address how to operationalize equitable development practices to remedy vacancy, abandonment, and deterioration and return buildings and land to productive use. Some of the strategies to be explored include data and market analysis, delinquent tax enforcement reform, strategic code enforcement, land banking, and more.

The Vacant Property Leadership institute combines Community Progress’ helping of communities develop efficient, effective, and equitable solutions to vacancy and abandonment with the NLC serving the interests of 19,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. to build communities by expanding capacity, providing in-depth research and tools, and developing and implementing on-the-ground solutions.

“NLC is proud to partner with the Center for Community Progress to support twelve cities in the development of equitable neighborhood development strategies,” Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities said. “The Vacant Property Leadership Institute will serve as a unique opportunity for the participating cities to learn sustainable strategies that are centered in racial equity and contribute to the eradication of inequities within local infrastructure.”

