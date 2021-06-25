Advertisement

Rivets win Kids Day game in walk-off fashion, 9-8 over Growlers

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Slow and steady wins the race. That was the case Thursday afternoon on Kids Day, as the Rivets scored at least one run in all but two innings, beating Kalamazoo with a 9th inning walk-off 9-8. it was the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Trailing 2-1 going into the fourth, the Growlers exploded for seven runs, including a two-run inside the park home run from Don Goodes, after Greg Ziegler misplayed the ball in center field. However, Rockford would shut Kalamazoo down the rest of the way.

The Rivets started to chip away at the deficit, scoring one run in the fifth, sixth and eighth. Then down to the final out in the ninth, trailing 8-7, Josue Urdaneta tied the game with a single to right. Two batters later, Daniel Cantu singled to left, scoring Urdaneta for the walk-off win.

It’s the second straight game Rockford has come from behind to beat Kalamazoo and have now won three of its last four.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

