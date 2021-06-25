Rinse and repeat pattern continues with more waves of rain this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the last few days for the most part have been nothing short of dreary at times, gradually some beneficial rain has fallen and will continue to do so in waves throughout the weekend. Plus, it’s definitely feeling a lot more like summer out there with the higher dew points giving the Stateline some “air you can wear.”

A Flash Flood Watch that’s been in effect for central Illinois for some time has been extended north to include the southern portions of the Stateline. DeKalb, Lee and Whiteside Counties are under the watch until 7:00 a.m. Saturday as these areas have a slightly higher chance than the rest of the region to see some widespread flash flooding.

DeKalb, Lee and Whiteside Counties in Illinois are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7:00 a.m. Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The early portions of Friday night will be dry but cloudy. Then late tonight, thunderstorm coverage is forecast to increase area-wide, when soaking downpours could cause flash flooding. This forecast line of showers and storms will be here closer to the overnight hours and will likely continue to early or mid-morning Saturday. Much like the last few days, there will be plenty of dry hours in the early afternoon.

The two periods of note for showers are tonight to Saturday morning then again Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once we get to later on Saturday, scattered to numerous thunderstorms, are forecast to develop. This activity into Saturday evening includes a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather Saturday with any severe storm having a low severe threat. The biggest threat, as mentioned above will be Flash Flooding. If a storm were to turn severe, it would have a gusty wind and small threat. These forecast storms will likely go into Sunday morning before any activity will turn very scattered for Sunday and into next week.

When all is said and done through the weekend and into next week, the higher rainfall totals will end up south and east of Rockford. Most of us in the Stateline should end up in the 1-3 inch range for rainfall totals. This is some well-needed rain! Keep an eye on the radar this weekend but as promised, there will be plenty of dry times.

Forecast still holds, higher rainfall potential south. Most of us through the weekend will end up in the 1-3 inch total range. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

