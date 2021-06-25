Advertisement

Organic produce could be the future of farming

The Wright Way Farm Owner Denny Wright says farmers need to learn how to farm the earth without eroding the top soil
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Organic produce could become the future of farming. One state line farmer says it’s crucial to protect the earth’s natural nutrients used to grow fruits and vegetables.

The Wright Way Farm in Beloit grows everything from strawberries and tomatoes to cabbage and onions. Farmer Denny Wright started out gardening in his back yard and over the past 15 years it’s turned into a multi-field operation, requiring around the clock care.

“We know that the food we’re growing is going to people locally and they’re enjoying it and people want to know where it grows, they come out here, they visit,” Wright said. “Sometimes they come out and work a little bit, they get their hands dirty and they work in the soil and they see where their food comes from. That is in me, it’s the connection. So for me it’s about making connections, making community connections.”

Wright says farmers need to learn how to farm the earth without eroding the top soil and stop using all of the nutrients.

“Studies are showing that we’re probably in our last 80 years of top soil, we’re mining it, we’re taking all the nutrients out,” Wright said. “The idea is for a farm like this, environmentally to work with nature but to leave top soil behind as much as we’re taking so it’s a trade.”

Several employees and volunteers help maintain the crops and pick them when they’re ready. All of the workers are committed to organic farming.

“It’s really nice to see people excited about what you’re picking, they’re just as excited as us so we like to see that.”

You can find the Wright Way Farms organic produce and others at the Edgebrook Farmers’ Market in downtown Rockford on Wednesday’s or at the Beloit Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s.

