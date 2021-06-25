McDonald’s to hire 12K in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” Casey Newman, McDonald’s owner and operator said. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”

Participating local McDonald’s owner-operators offer crew members an array of benefits, including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid time off and employee meal programs, according to the company.

A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training. Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.

Employees can earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s education and career advising program, according to the company.

McDonald’s also has three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program. Job seekers can visit here to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

