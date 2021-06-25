Advertisement

McDonald’s to hire 12K in Ill.

A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training.
McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois.
McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois.(Source: CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” Casey Newman, McDonald’s owner and operator said.  “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”

Participating local McDonald’s owner-operators offer crew members an array of benefits, including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid time off and employee meal programs, according to the company.

A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training. Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.

Employees can earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s education and career advising program, according to the company.

McDonald’s also has three major scholarship programs, HACER® National ScholarshipsThurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program. Job seekers can visit here to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says
Rockford officers were called to the area of Lincoln Middle School for a shooting victim.
Man shot in jaw heading home from work near Rockford school
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford
$1M available in Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grants