Man shot in jaw heading home from work near Rockford school

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man told Rockford police he was heading home from work when he was shot in the jaw on Thursday night in Rockford.

On Friday, June 24, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Rockford officers were called to the area of Lincoln Middle School for a shooting victim, according to Rockford police.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said that as he was heading home from work, a man inside another vehicle, shot at his vehicle. He was struck once in the jaw and is being treated at a local hospital for his serious injury.

“This release is very early into the investigations of these incidents. These are active and on-going investigations. Further charges may also be pending as the details unfold,” the Rockford Police Department said.

