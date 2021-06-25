Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers are sent to Lincoln Middle School Thursday evening where they say a man was shot in the head. Police say the man was driving a pickup truck when he came to a stop in the parking lot of the school.

Officers believe the man’s injuries are non-life threatening. Parts of Charles Street were shut down for the investigation.

