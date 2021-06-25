Advertisement

Man found guilty after violating order of protection

Tyrone Patterson could face up to six years in prison.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was found guilty of violating of an order of protection after a jury trial.

On Feb. 27, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Rockford police officers made contact with Doris Patterson, who indicated that she had an order of protection prohibiting Tyrone Patterson from contacting her. Doris Patterson stated that Tyrone Patterson had contacted her by phone on Feb. 27. Tyrone Patterson had been served with notice of the order of protection issued on Feb. 26, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“This case demonstrates that the people of Winnebago County have faith in our criminal justice system. When a party seeks protections from an abuser, our office will fight for them,” Assistant State’s Attorney Clayton L. Zamudio said.

This case is set for a sentencing hearing on July 30, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., in courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

