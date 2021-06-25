Advertisement

Ill. gas taxes will see slight hike in coming week

The Institute estimates that the 2019 gas tax hike costs the average motorist, about $100 more a year.
Gas prices. (Source: Red Dog Report)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On July 1, the Illinois gas tax will increase about a half-cent per gallon, depending on the blend.

In July of 2019 the state gas tax was originally doubled from 19 to 38 cents a gallon. At the time, lawmakers put in place an automatic hike tied to inflation. A half-cent increase would roughly mean a fill up of 20 gallons would be approximately an extra 10 cents.

According to the website GasBuddy, Illinois ranks the sixth highest in average gas prices, and the highest in the Midwest. The price in Illinois has averaged around $3.30 a gallon. Nearby Missouri sees gas averages around $2.80 gallon, while crossing the border into Wisconsin, you’re like to see gas in the $2.90′s.

According to Illinois Policy Institute, Illinois drivers paid $1.3 billion dollars in total gas taxes for Fiscal Year 2019, with that figure nearly doubling to $2.3 billion for 2020. The Institute estimates that the 2019 gas tax hike costs the average motorist, about $100 more a year.

