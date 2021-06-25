Advertisement

Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal

Yarbrough takes over for Julie Morris
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District did not have to stray very far in their search for their next superintendent, as current Harlem High School Principal Terrell Yarbrough is selected as the next Superintendent.

Mike Flannigan was originally slated to be Superintendent Julie Morris’ successor, but resigned before taking office. Yarbrough has been the principal since 2013. Yarbrough says the district is his home, and he is ready to get to work.

“Harlem School District is a district of choice and I want to continue with that. I want parents, I want students, I want everyone to know that this is the place to be in the Stateline area. So we’re going to push for that and make sure it’s a reality that when parents think about moving to this area, they choose Harlem first.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured

Latest News

The Comeback Kids: Tara Hagemann
BURTON
DCFS drops timeline in death of Nathaniel Burton
Police believe the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Man shot in the head near Lincoln Middle School
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shooting leads to car crash on Auburn Street, two people injured