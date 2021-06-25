Harlem School District finds new superintendent in current High School principal

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District did not have to stray very far in their search for their next superintendent, as current Harlem High School Principal Terrell Yarbrough is selected as the next Superintendent.

Mike Flannigan was originally slated to be Superintendent Julie Morris’ successor, but resigned before taking office. Yarbrough has been the principal since 2013. Yarbrough says the district is his home, and he is ready to get to work.

“Harlem School District is a district of choice and I want to continue with that. I want parents, I want students, I want everyone to know that this is the place to be in the Stateline area. So we’re going to push for that and make sure it’s a reality that when parents think about moving to this area, they choose Harlem first.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.