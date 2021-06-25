Freeport’s Baker, Redington get ready for IWCOA state meet

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school sports season has ended, but many area wrestlers are still competing this week. Freeport will get its chance to shine down in Springfield on Friday, sending a pair to the state tournament.

The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association is putting on the state meet since the Illinois High School Association decided not to have a postseason for the sport this year. Pretzels head coach Anthony Dedmond says sophomore Jacob Redington and junior Markel Baker are focused on the task ahead, after winning the NIC-10 team title this spring. The two say they wanted to compete at this meet and explain what it’s going to take to be the last ones standing.

“I think I have one of the hardest brackets in the state,” said Redington. “I think I’ll have hard matches throughout the tournament. It’s just about grinding, chipping away at every point to make it to the state finals.”

Baker finished second at the IHSA state tournament as a sophomore in 2020. He knows what it takes to get the final match.

“Scoring points. Going out there and just working my moves, setting everything up. Make sure my technique and skills are right and just having fun, really.”

