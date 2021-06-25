Fire experts urge community to be safe around fireworks

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Setting off fireworks around the Fourth of July can be a lot of fun, but they can also be very dangerous.

Fireworks can be one of the best things about the Fourth of July and they might mean even more to Americans after the pandemic rained on their celebrations last year.

“I’m very excited because we really couldn’t do much last year we’re trying to do a little celebration this year something different from last year,” said fireworks shopper Tytianna Johnson.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks are responsible for roughly 19,500 fires annually, causing more than $105,000,000 in damages. In Illinois, it’s illegal to buy fireworks. In Wisconsin, you can buy them but can’t set them off without a permit. NFPA leaders say regardless of the state you are in, be smart before you light them up, or leave the explosions to the pros.

“Go to a fireworks show many municipalities have these, certain organizations will have a fireworks show. take advantage of that,” said South Beloit Fire Chief Administrator Dan Zerfass.

Zerfass says they are other ways to have fun and safely get the kids involved. He recommends having them use crazy or silly string,

“I’m still pretty cautious I’m still lighting them off I mean they are still at an age where I’ve really got to hold their hands and stand back and everything but they love it,” said fireworks shopper Jeremy Fullone.

Officials also recommend staying at a safe distance from any fireworks and if one doesn’t go off, wait until it’s finished sparking and then hose it down. To avoid any injuries or damages, the NFPA says glow sticks or noise makers are ways to celebrate the holiday without the risk of using fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.