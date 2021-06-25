Construction to begin on temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Entertainment has been given the green light to begin construction of the temporary Hard Rock casino in Rockford, according to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Construction of the temporary Rockford Casino is expected to begin later this June at the former location of Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center.

“Of the six casinos that were approved in the casino expansion bill in 2019, we are the first to begin construction. This is a huge accomplishment!” McNamara said.

The temporary casino could operate for up to two years.

CASINO: “815 Entertainment has been given the green light to begin construction of our temporary Hard Rock casino. Of the 6 casinos that were approved in the casino expansion bill in 2019, we are the first to begin construction! This is a huge accomplishment!” - Mayor McNamara — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, construction can begin on the permanent Hard Rock Casino that was approved as part of Senate Bill 690, the largest gaming expansion bill ever passed in the State of Illinois, according to Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford).

“I am very excited that the Hard Rock temporary casino structure has finally been given the green light to move forward,” Sen. Syverson said. “For more than 20 years, I have worked to bring this project to fruition, knowing that it will have such a positive economic impact locally. After so long, it is very rewarding to see this project gain real momentum.”

Sen. Syverson says that work on the permanent site is expected to begin next year with an anticipated completion date in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.