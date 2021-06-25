The city of Rockford will unveil a sign designating the Governor’s Hometown Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The city of Rockford announced the unveiling of a sign honoring the recipients of a Governor’s Hometown Award. The presentation will take place on Thursday, July 8th at 1:30 p.m. at Guilford High School.

In April the City received the Governor’s Hometown award in recognition of a collaborative effort between Guilford High School and Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. The project, entitled Building New Possibilities, highlights a service learning opportunity that gives Guilford High School construction students the chance to build a Habitat for Humanity house from the ground up.

This partnership not only equips and prepares students for future careers, but also increases access to safe and affordable homeownership for families in Rockford. The award focused on the project executed during the 2019-2020 school year since there have been several years of the same project.

Building New Possibilities received a Governor’s Hometown Award as a project winner in the category of Education, and as a part of the award, a GHTA sign has been installed outside of Guilford High School. The city is inviting those involved with this project to a sign unveiling.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.