Child ejected from car, driver suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford

Witnesses said that as two vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed, one of the vehicles crashed into another car.
At least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a car and the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds after an incident in the 4700 block of Auburn Street Thursday night.

On Friday, June 24, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Rockford officers responded to the 4700 block of Auburn Street for a two-vehicle traffic crash. Witnesses said that as two vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed, one of the vehicles crashed into another car, according to the Rockford Police Department.

A small child was ejected and sustained non-life-threatening, but serious injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle that crashed was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other suspect vehicle fled the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

