Arts, women’s sports in Rockford to be amplified by Chicago Hoopbus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Hoopbus is set to make a visit to Rockford this summer to cap off a community project that will include the renovation of a local outdoor basketball court and free interactive community event.

The Chicago Hoopbus, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is set to magnify the impact of basketball and the importance of girls and women in sports by shining a light on the local arts through a lasting mural court project at The Getaway at Blackhawk Park, also the site of an all-ages community unveiling celebration scheduled for July 31.

Highlighted by this year’s “We Got Next” theme, the Hoopbus is seeking to help change the perspective of playground basketball and encourage women’s pick-up games at parks across the country. One of more than 15 planned stops on the 2021 Hoopbus cross-country calendar, Blackhawk Park is a historic Rockford Park District venue known locally for its tradition of pick-up games and community gatherings.

“We’re excited to support Rockford in rebuilding its parks and creating new and fun spaces for the community to get together and play after such a rough year,” Dan Moroni, Executive Director of the Hoopbus said. “We’re very grateful for Plus Seven Company and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation for including us and helping make this a reality. We hope that this is just the beginning of our relationship and that we can continue working with Rockford in the years to come.”

Upon completion of court renovations and the mural installation, a free family-friendly community celebration will be held Saturday, July 31 at The Getaway. Scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., the festivities will include: the interactive Hoopbus onsite, DJs and live music, food and beverage trucks, youth and adult runs, games and contests, a Chicago Blackhawks street hockey zone, and more.

The Hoopbus is also thrilled to invite Rockford area artists to submit design and budget proposals for the project’s custom mural court. Applications for design concepts and budget estimates are due July 9. For application submission details, please refer to the call for local artists.

Additional program updates will be shared in the coming weeks here, on the Hoopbus Instagram account and on the Hoopbus Rockford Facebook event page.

