Adjusting to life without a mask

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been two weeks since Illinois fully reopened and entered Phase 5 of Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Businesses and restaurants could welcome customers back and venues could host events without capacity limits. Of course, the masks can finally come off.

With all these changes, comes some confusion, making it hard for some of us to readjust back to normal life.

Northern Illinois University professor Dr. Brad Sagarin talked with WIFR on Friday.

“When we’re in an unfamiliar situation, we look around at what other people are doing to decide what the right thing is to do. At the moment, we look around and get a very mixed message because some people are wearing masks, and some people are not. So, I think we need to make our best decision and then that gives ourselves the freedom that it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable for a while,” Dr. Sagarin said.

