Walk to end violence in Rockford, honor Jordan Thomas set for July 3

The walk will take place at Sinnissippi Gardens on July 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The mother of Jordan Thomas requested family and friends do this walk in honor of her, since...
The mother of Jordan Thomas requested family and friends do this walk in honor of her, since Thomas loved the area and walking the bike path.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends will honor Jordan Thomas — a mother of four who was shot to death on on Rockford’s southeast side May 29 — and call for an end to violence in the city.

The walk will take place at Sinnissippi Gardens on July 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Thomas was 29-years-old and leaves behind four kids under the age of 10. Her mom requested family and friends do this walk in honor of her, since Thomas loved the area and walking the bike path. Those interested in participating are asked to bring signs for Jordan and to speak up against violence in Rockford. Anyone is welcome to join.

