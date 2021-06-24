Advertisement

Tony Ambrogio tabbed as new football head coach at Belvidere

Tony Ambrogio is headed back to the NIC-10 after accepting the head coaching position at Belvidere.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school football season less than six weeks away from starting practice, Belvidere wasted no time finding Jim Morrow’s replacement as Tony Ambrogio is headed back to the NIC-10.

Ambrogio spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Rockford Lutheran. He went 4-5 in 2019 and 2-1 this past spring with the Crusaders. Before that, he was the head coach at Jefferson for two years and also spent time at Christian Life.

Ambrogio reunites with Belvidere Athletic Director Josh Sternquist. Sternquist hired Ambrogio when he was the A.D. at Lutheran. Ambrogio takes over for Morrow who left after one season to take the head coaching position at South Beloit. The Bucs went 1-5 during the pandemic shortened season.

