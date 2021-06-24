Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus, doctors at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford say the rate of infection has slowed drastically.

“I know there’s definitely been less hospitalizations and less patients that have COVID or require ICU beds being in our hospitals,” said OSF Dr. Noah Simon.

Nurses at the Rock County Public Health Department say they’re also seeing fewer new cases and hospitalizations which they say is a hopeful sight after a tough 15 months.

“It’s a little surreal,” said nurse Falicia Martinez. “It feels so good. It feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Winnebago County Health Leaders say they’re happy to see the rate of infection on the decline, but remind residents the virus is still out there and urge everyone in the community to consider the shot.

“We’re in the lap and marathon we have to keep running the summer,” said Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell. “It’s hard to get people’s attention when the weather’s beautiful and there’s so many other things to do and that’s why you’re seeing us at events so we can co-participate.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.