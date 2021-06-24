Advertisement

Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus, doctors at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford say the rate of infection has slowed drastically.

“I know there’s definitely been less hospitalizations and less patients that have COVID or require ICU beds being in our hospitals,” said OSF Dr. Noah Simon.

Nurses at the Rock County Public Health Department say they’re also seeing fewer new cases and hospitalizations which they say is a hopeful sight after a tough 15 months.

“It’s a little surreal,” said nurse Falicia Martinez. “It feels so good. It feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Winnebago County Health Leaders say they’re happy to see the rate of infection on the decline, but remind residents the virus is still out there and urge everyone in the community to consider the shot.

“We’re in the lap and marathon we have to keep running the summer,” said Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell. “It’s hard to get people’s attention when the weather’s beautiful and there’s so many other things to do and that’s why you’re seeing us at events so we can co-participate.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Rear view of Faust Landmark, tallest building in Rockford, Illinois. 5 July 2012, 17:28:35
Men charged for alleged drug dealing at Faust Hotel
Westbound traffic into Rockford is down to one lane after a semi rollover early Tuesday morning...
Semi rolls over, spilling frozen turkeys, on US 20 in Rockford
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault
Rockford City Council approves redevelopment project.
Rockford City Council approves plan to redevelop area on Southside

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Mass vaccination site in Rockford to close June 30
Daycare shortage 6.23
Post-quarantine daycare shortage
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 6/23/2021
Local Westminster Dog comp
Local Westminster Dog comp