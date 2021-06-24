Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth to run for Boone Co. Sheriff

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fourteen-year Rockford police officer and Marine Corps veteran Brian Wadsworth formally announced his candidacy for Boone County Sheriff Thursday.

Wadsworth joined the Rockford Police Department in 2007, serving in multiple special units, including the bomb squad and honor guard. Wadsworth received the department’s Exceptional Service Award in 2018. Prior to joining the police force, Wadsworth served in the Marine Corps as a crew chief on a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter.

“Keeping our community safe has always been my main mission—from my time as a United States Marine to serving as a Rockford police officer the last 14 years,” Wadsworth said. “This is my home county, and it would be an honor to lead the effort to protect our friends, families, and neighbors. I will be tough on crime and stand up to the politicians in Springfield who undermine those efforts, make the sheriff’s department more proactive, and protect our children, schools, and victims of domestic abuse.”

Wadsworth serves on the board for the Belvidere Cosmopolitan Club, a group of local leaders who raise over $25,000 annually for Boone County organizations. Brian and his wife, Kay, have been Boone County residents for over a decade and are raising their three children in Boone County because of the hometown values and tight-knit community.

State Representative Joe Sosnowski endorsed Wadsworth for sheriff.

“It’s reassuring that people like Brian work in our community to keep us safe. I support Brian Wadsworth for Sheriff because I know he will serve with honor, dignity, and respect. As a father, I trust Brian to always make decisions with our families’ best interests in mind,” Wadsworth said.

Wadsworth is hosting his campaign kick-off event and 1st Annual Golf Outing on Friday, July 23, at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar Grove. More details can be found here.

“In the last few weeks and months, I’ve met with local leaders, advocates, and everyday residents to help gain an even better understanding of what our community wants from its sheriff. We’ve already started working together to develop real solutions for the challenges Boone County faces,” Wadsworth said. “I do not take the safety of our community lightly—I’m running for you, your family, and our Boone County.”

