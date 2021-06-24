Advertisement

Rockford man wanted for 2020 murder on 15th Avenue

Brandon Taylor, 28, Rockford
Brandon Taylor, 28, Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is seeking help from the public finding 28-year-old Brandon Taylor of Rockford on a first degree murder charge.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at approximately 6 a.m., Rockford police officers were called to a local hospital for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford officers conducted an initial investigation where they learned the shooting — the result of a robbery attempt — had occurred in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

The Rockford detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified three suspects. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery against Nakeithian Johnson, 30 of Rockford. Dory Love, 40 of Rockford, was charged with first degree murder and Taylor has a warrant issued for first degree murder, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Both Johnson and Love were currently in custody on unrelated charges. Taylor remains at large.

