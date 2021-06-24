Rock blasting to resume at South Mulford quarry until end of August
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Charles Construction has resumed work at its South Mulford quarry and informed the city of Rockford that rock blasting will occur approximately once every three weeks until the end of August.
The blasts will take place within the quarry’s weekday operating hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5515 Charles St. This work is consistent with its special use permit. If you have questions or concerns, contact William Charles at 815-654-4720.
