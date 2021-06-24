Reduced-fee ‘summer blowout’ cat adoption in Winnebago Co. June 25, 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services is offering reduced-fee cat and kitten adoptions on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.

Adult cats are just $10 to adopt, while kitten adoptions are half off the usual $85 adoption fee, according to Winnebago County Animal Services.

“Each week we see between 75 - 100 cats and kittens come to our facility, which means that each week we need to find about that many loving homes for those cats and kittens” adoption and volunteer program coordinator, Amber Pinnon said. “We have plenty of amazing felines ready and waiting to go home. This adoption event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about adopting to visit our shelter and find a match!”

In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting here or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.

Additional requirements are as follows:

· Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older

· Must show a state-issued photo ID

· All cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

· Little or no animal complaints on record

C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S is partially sponsoring this limited time event. CFP is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide community engagement services to support the health, safety and retention of Winnebago County families’ pets.

To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website here or call 815-319-4100.

