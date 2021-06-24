Rain showers bring potential for flash flooding throughout Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers are on their way for the next few days in the Winnebago County area which means there’s a possibility for some flash flooding.

The Rockford Fire Department Inspector Timothy Brown says it’s best to avoid flooded road ways and to stay home during the possibility of a flood.

“If you start to hear, whether it be local news, whether it be online that there’s going to be some potential flash flooding, get home and stay home,” Brown said.

He also says to keep children from playing in the water as they can easily be swept away adding the flood water can be unpredictable and most times it has contaminates in it that could be potentially dangerous for residents and their pets.

“It’s an unknown danger,” Brown said. “So your flash flooding’s build up pretty quickly and a lot of times they happen at night and because they happen at night it can make it pretty deceiving maybe how deep the flood is, how quickly the water is actually moving. People try and drive their cars through it thinking ‘oh you know what, I can get through it’ when actually only two feed of water is enough to move a car.”

Rockford firefighter and paramedic Jose Montoya says the biggest danger in a flash flood is what you aren’t able to see, like what’s in the water or how deep it is. He says it’s difficult to tell how fast the water is moving. Montoya says driving through standing water could put you in a dangerous situation.

“Don’t go out wading into any kind of water thinking that it’s going to be shallow and you can just get through it,” Montoya said. “You just never know with the typography of Rockford, water can move down hill pretty quick and you can find yourself in danger pretty quickly.”

Montoya says a muddy mixture can end up in the roads and due to the dry conditions, it makes it harder for the ground to absorb the rain.

“Especially when you get heavy rains, there’s not enough time for the water to soak in, so it just tends to go the path of least resistance,” Montoya said. “Which in Rockford there’s a lot of valley’s so you tend to have a lot of low lying areas that could potentially flood.”

Just days ago, local farmer Mike Peters prayed for rain to help his struggling crops and protect his fields. Experts say it’s the worst drought in 30 years with progress reports showing only 64% of Illinois’ corn crop in good to excellent condition and getting worse.

“Flash flooding is bad,” Peters said. “In other words you get a lot of rain in a short period of time, most of it runs off or a lot of it runs off your field and creates a lot of soil erosion. The road diches will be just brown with soil that’s washed off the field and that’s really bad.”

