Mass vaccination site in Rockford to close June 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mass vaccination site in Rockford is set to close at the end of the month.

The Winnebago County Health Department says the mass vaccination site at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will close June 30. Leaders say residents can still get their shot at the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the exception of July 3.

The health department says since the mass vaccination site at Sandy Hollow Rd. closed, more than 1,200 vaccines have been given in the county averaging around 100 per day.

