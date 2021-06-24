Advertisement

June 24 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 24 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire

Latest News

Pair of veteran Freeport umpires call final little league game
Restorative justice initiative aims to help people with records re-enter society.
Fully Free Campaign launches across Illinois to help those formerly incarcerated
Ed Bauscher (left) and John Kreeger (right) both have more than 30 years of experience umpiring...
Pair of veteran Freeport umpires call final little league game
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Mass vaccination site in Rockford to close June 30