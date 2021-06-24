Advertisement

Janesville Fire Department: No explosive materials found

The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the...
The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd.(Lou Thao)
By NBC15 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd. early Thursday morning.

The fire department initially responded to check a man found on the scene for shortness of breath on Wednesday night. When authorities arrived, Deputy Chief of the Janesville Fire Department, Bill Ruchti, tells NBC15 they discovered questionable materials in the basement near the subject.

Ruchti says some of the items were flammable liquids that normally would not be found inside a house, causing concern that those substances might be dangerous to the people in the home and the community.

The 54th Civil Support Team and the Dane County Bomb Squad were called in to investigate.

In the end, the materials were determined to be “standard house hold items” and did not pose a hazard, according to Ruchti.

The Janesville Fire Department says the scene is now clear and safe.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

Latest News

The mother of Jordan Thomas requested family and friends do this walk in honor of her, since...
Walk to end violence in Rockford, honor Jordan Thomas set for July 3
Kittens
Reduced-fee ‘summer blowout’ cat adoption in Winnebago Co. June 25, 26
Highland Community College
Highland honors GED grads
Brian Wadsworth
Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth to run for Boone Co. Sheriff
Brandon Taylor, 28, Rockford
Rockford man wanted for 2020 murder on 15th Avenue