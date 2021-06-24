Janesville Fire Department: No explosive materials found

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd. early Thursday morning.

The fire department initially responded to check a man found on the scene for shortness of breath on Wednesday night. When authorities arrived, Deputy Chief of the Janesville Fire Department, Bill Ruchti, tells NBC15 they discovered questionable materials in the basement near the subject.

Ruchti says some of the items were flammable liquids that normally would not be found inside a house, causing concern that those substances might be dangerous to the people in the home and the community.

The 54th Civil Support Team and the Dane County Bomb Squad were called in to investigate.

In the end, the materials were determined to be “standard house hold items” and did not pose a hazard, according to Ruchti.

The Janesville Fire Department says the scene is now clear and safe.

