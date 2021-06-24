Advertisement

Highland honors GED grads

Thirty students completed the requirements for the GED certificate.
Highland Community College
Highland Community College(Highland Community College)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland Community College’s 48th annual General Education Development graduation ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 16.

The graduating class of 2020-21 was at the Student Conference Center at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport. Thirty students completed the requirements for the GED certificate as part of Highland’s Adult Education program. They were invited, along with their families, to participate in the celebration of the accomplishment.

Highland’s director of adult education, Rachel Feldhaus, gave the welcome, with Liz Gerber, Vice President, student development and support services, bestowing the certificates to each graduate. Student speakers were Rachel King and Anthony Gouty-Lease. Also, in attendance was Chris Kuberski, president of Highland Community College.

“Completing a GED® is an amazing accomplishment at any time, but even more so during a pandemic,” Feldhaus said. “These students have truly proved to themselves, their families, and the world that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope their success encourages other folks to realize that achieving a GED® is possible for everyone, no matter their circumstances.”

Graduates this year were: Andrew Boelk, Fedil Brooks, Jaylean Butler, Sophia Cameron, Austin Cummings, Tamera Ellis, Austin Ellis, Lillian Farris, Adrianne Garduno, Hunter Giedd, Anthony Gouty-Lease, Lillian Groezinger, Yunuen Hinojosa, Alma Huertero, Natanna Jacobs, Rachel King, Heather Martinez, Jesse Mathieu, Skyla Pommerening, Norma Reyna Salomon, Anthony James Robinson. Hector Rojas, Grace Suttman, Damien Wescott, Carl Zito, Mya Rodriquez, Tiffany Vicario, Samuel Arauz-Reed, Gradiey Welty and Suzannah Arauz-Reed.

For additional information about Highland Community College’s GED® program, call Adult Education at 815-599-3460 or visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire
Rockford Man Charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Rockford man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault

Latest News

Kittens
Reduced-fee ‘summer blowout’ cat adoption in Winnebago Co. June 25, 26
Brian Wadsworth
Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth to run for Boone Co. Sheriff
Brandon Taylor, 28, Rockford
Rockford man wanted for 2020 murder on 15th Avenue
Pair of veteran Freeport umpires call final little league game