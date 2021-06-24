Fully Free Campaign launches across Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People with criminal records often times have greater difficulty finding jobs and applying for housing, but anew state wide initiative works to change that. State nonprofit Heartland Alliances is partnering with Live Free Illinois to launch the “Fully Free” campaign.

There are 3.3 million people who face permanent punishment. That means they have trouble overcoming the barriers that keep them from accessing the resources to get their lives back on track.

Dionne Richardson has been in the system twice. She said after her first time, she didn’t know of any resources to help her get back on her feet. She found herself back behind bars shortly after.

“I felt like there was no hope, really. So, I went back to doing the same things,” said Richardson.

After her final four year sentence, she promised herself she would never go back.

“I came home and I was like I’m not going back to that lifestyle. I came home, and wanted to get a job and just start being a better person,” she said.

Unfortunately, she applied for job after job and continued to get turned down because of her record.

“I feel like we served our time. We paid our debt to society,” Richardson said. “Why do we have to do the same thing when we come home?”

The Fully Free Campaign works to help people like Richardson. Campaign Manager Marlon Chamberlain says it’s about reform.

“There has to be some forgiveness. If we don’t trust that the system can truly rehabilitate them, we need to really reconsider the system where we send people to be rehabilitated,” said Chamberlain.

He himself was released for prison more than 10 years ago, and says he still faces obstacles. He was ready to chaperone an event for his son’s elementary class, just to be told he wasn’t allowed because of his record.

“When I have these experiences, that becomes fuel for me to continue to amplify the voices of people who are directly impacted. Because there’s so much time that people miss,” said Chamberlain. “When you invest in people, I don’t think you can lose.”

