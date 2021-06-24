FIRST ALERT: Multiple waves of rain to bring heavy rain at times to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Favorable pattern for multiple rounds of thunderstorms, some heavy, into early next week and that’s underway as we speak. You can expect there to be many waves of rain to go through the weekend and some of these could pack a punch. Keep an eye on the skies especially if you have any outdoor plans in the days ahead.

Our next round of rain is likely to be overnight and an early Friday morning event. Not much rain will come from this through Friday morning with most spots seeing at most around an inch of rain with a higher rainfall potential existing south and east. Local amounts will vary with Flash flooding possible in areas that received heavy thunderstorms, especially I-80 and south where 2-3 inches already occurred during the day on Thursday.

The rainfall can be heavy starting early Friday morning through Saturday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday will have many dry times but the key will be whether or not we get some sunshine in the afternoon. Much like Thursday, the middle part of the day and early evening hours for the most part will be dry but some pop-up storms can’t entirely be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Stateline under a small Marginal Risk for severe weather for Friday but the overall severe threat is low. If a storm were to turn severe, gusty winds and small hail will be the biggest threats. Temperatures through the weekend will be in the low-to-mid 80s for high temperatures and a bit on the humid side.

Much like today, there will be a 'lull' or a break from the rain at times Friday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next time to watch will be late Friday night into Saturday, this looks to be the timeframe where most of the heavy rainfall potential exists. Through Saturday just south of the Stateline, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect places I-80 and south. It’s the areas just south of Rockford and into central Illinois that are in the bullseye for the higher rainfall potential through the weekend.

Saturday is also calling for more waves of rainfall, much like Friday’s forecast. The key to this entire weekend is to keep your eyes on the skies and watch the radar. This is because dry times are promised each day into the weekend. But under any line of showers, some could pack a punch with heavy downpours. That’s why the Weather Prediction Center places the Stateline under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall through Saturday.

The higher excessive rainfall risk is south in central Illinois. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A slight risk for excessive rainfall exists on Saturday for multiple waves of rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our ground are so dry and our soil will have a tough time absorbing all of the needed rainfall that may potentially come in a big downpour. This will lead to runoff in spots and why the biggest threat of worry through the weekend is flash flooding, especially south of Rockford.

The higher rainfall potential exists south of Rockford into central Illinois. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Through Sunday, the higher rainfall totals will likely end up south of Rockford where some areas could receive near 4 inches of rain. For most of us, expect anywhere from 1-3 inches through the weekend with lesser amounts north and west. Local amounts will vary, with significant differences possible over short distances. Luckily this should help our current drought, which did see some improvements over the course of the last week. Both the extreme droughts and severe droughts have lessened somewhat throughout northern Illinois.

Slight improvements on the drought monitor from last week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

