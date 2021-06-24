Durand celebrates 100th Anniversary of founding

DURAND Ill. (WIFR) - A pillar of community service in Durand celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

American Legion Gold Star Post 676 will celebrate this centennial on Saturday with many fun activities to learn about the history and importance of the post. There will be a ceremony re-dedicating the hall in the name of the late Sgt. Maj. James P. McMahon, a local resident and highly decorated army special forces veteran.

There will also be a raffle to win a patriotic quilt.

“The post has been a pillar in the community for a hundred years now, 100 years to the day, and you get a chance to meet some of the members, you get a chance to meet some active military people, see some of the military displays current and renactor type,” Duane Stephen, Gold Star Post 676 Commander said.

