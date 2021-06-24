DCFS drops timeline to death of Nathaniel Burton

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathaniel Burton died in his Oregon home before his eighth birthday. We now know DCFS visited five times to investigate claims of neglect and abuse by his mother, who know faces murder charges.

“What is it going to take? Is it going to take a child dying for you to do anything about this?”

The day before Nathaniel Burton’s fifth birthday was the first time a report to DCFS was made on his behalf. After that point, four reports were filed over a two year period all referencing some form of neglect in the home. Each time the investigations were closed with DCFS officials determining the claims were unfounded.

In February of 2021, Nathaniel was found not breathing in a home in the 400 block of S. 10th Street in Oregon. Ogle County prosecutors later charged Burton’s mother Sarah Safranek on several counts, including first degree murder.

Prior to Burton’s death, DCFS investigators visited with him four times. Burton’s god-parent and foster mom Rebecca Rhea said she spoke with multiple social workers during Nathaniel’s life.

“We’ve never had control over the situation that was the hardest part for us is knowing he’s the little child that can’t protect themselves and he couldn’t speak up for himself other than to us,” Rhea said.

Safranek is due back in court in late July for a pre-trial hearing.

