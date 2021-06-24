Chemtool fire officially out Wednesday afternoon
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chemtool fire is finally out, the Village of Rockton announced on Thursday.
As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, the fire suppression efforts were complete. The fire suppression team will remain on site through Sunday to monitor for flare ups.
On Sunday, the team will reassess whether additional fire monitoring is needed.
