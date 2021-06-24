Chemtool fire officially out Wednesday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chemtool fire is finally out, the Village of Rockton announced on Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, the fire suppression efforts were complete. The fire suppression team will remain on site through Sunday to monitor for flare ups.

On Sunday, the team will reassess whether additional fire monitoring is needed.

As of 2 pm on Wednesday, June 23, the fire suppression efforts are complete. The fire suppression team remains on site... Posted by Village of Rockton on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.