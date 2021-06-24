Advertisement

Chemtool fire officially out Wednesday afternoon

On Sunday, the team will reassess whether additional fire monitoring is needed.
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
The Chemtool fire is finally out, the Village of Rockton announced on Thursday.(CBS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chemtool fire is finally out, the Village of Rockton announced on Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, the fire suppression efforts were complete. The fire suppression team will remain on site through Sunday to monitor for flare ups.

On Sunday, the team will reassess whether additional fire monitoring is needed.

As of 2 pm on Wednesday, June 23, the fire suppression efforts are complete. The fire suppression team remains on site...

Posted by Village of Rockton on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cash, Michelle Hammond
Rockford man, woman charged with aggravated battery to children
Local dog wins "Best in Breed" at Westminster Dog Show last week.
Rockford pooch takes the crown for “Best of Breed” at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Emery Air is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
Emery Air hiring in Rockford
Mark's Pizza located in downtown Rockton is struggling since the Chemtool fire that broke out...
Rockton business ‘Mark’s Pizza’ struggles after Chemtool fire
As Illinois approaches two weeks of full reopening and thousands are vaccinated for the virus,...
Stateline health leaders react to latest COVID-19 data

Latest News

Durand 6.24
Durand celebrates 100th Anniversary of founding
The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel...
DCFS drops timeline to death of Nathaniel Burton
Republic and Willard host Fourth of July celebrations.
Beloit fireworks show at Pohlman Field will be first come, first served
Stellantis announced the Belvidere Chrysler Assembly Plant will be shut down once again because...
Belvidere Chrysler plant shutdown week of July 5