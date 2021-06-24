Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts in Freeport

If you sees suspicious activity regarding an in progress theft, dial 911.
Freeport Police Department
Freeport Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into several thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Freeport.

The incidents have have occurred between the middle of May and June 24. In order for a suspect to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, they would have to position themselves underneath the vehicle to cut it off.  

If you sees suspicious activity regarding an in progress theft, dial 911.

If anyone has any information about these crimes, contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW. Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online here or on the P-3 mobile app. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

