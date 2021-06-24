Advertisement

Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he’s in for Tokyo Olympics

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.

LaVine’s decision gives the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season. He averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time. This would be the first Olympics for LaVine. He has some past USA Basketball experience, after being part of the select team that trained with and against the 2016 U.S. Olympic team during practices in Las Vegas as they prepared for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

So, for now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo: Washington’s Bradley Beal, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.

