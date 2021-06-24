Belvidere Chrysler plant shutdown week of July 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis announced the Belvidere Chrysler Assembly Plant will be shut down once again because of a microchip shortage, this time the week of July 5.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down the week of July 5,” Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.

Last month, Stellantis announced the Jeep plant would eliminate a shift, reducing down to one shift only. Sixteen hundred workers will be laid off.

A Stellantis spokesperson previously said the decisions on shutdowns are made only a week at a time, as company leaders work with suppliers to fix the issue.

