Beloit Woodman’s to Host Community Vaccine Clinic on June 26

(WEAU)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard and the Rock County Public Health Department are teaming up with the Beloit Woodman’s to host a free Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held in the Woodman’s parking lot located at 1877 S. Madison Rd., Beloit, Wisconsin.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, with second doses becoming available at the location on July 17. The clinic will also be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and up.

No appointment is necessary and no documentation or insurance is required.

Those who wish to preregister can do so at vaccinate.wi.gov or call (608) 352-6727 if they have any questions.

