Beloit fireworks show at Pohlman Field will be first come, first served

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) - The city of Beloit, along with the Beloit Snappers, announced tickets will no longer be required for the free fireworks show at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park, on July 4th.

Hosted by the Beloit Snappers, the show has been changed to a first come, first served basis due to the lifting of social distancing requirements.

The event will also include a performance by the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, who will be playing its annual independence day concert on the field starting around 7:45 p.m.

The gates to Pohlman field will open at 7 p.m. Once the stadium has reached its capacity limits, individuals will be asked to watch the fireworks from other locations in Telfer Park. There are no carry-ins allowed inside the gates, but beverages and food will be available for purchase.

The city of Beloit usually holds its fireworks shows at Riverside Park, however, they were moved to Pohlman Field for this year. The move was made prior to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

The length of the show will depend on a private fundraising campaign. Any individuals or businesses are still encouraged to contribute to the fireworks show fundraiser, through the Stateline Community Foundation website. A donation can be designated to the “Pops on the Rock Pass Through Fund.”

Donations can also be mailed to the Stateline Community Foundation, 690 Third St., Suite 110. Donors are asked to write “fireworks fund” on the check memo.

