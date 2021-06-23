Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 71 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths since June 17

The health department says 231,581 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the Delta variant as compared to previous COVID-19 strains.(KKTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 71 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since June 17.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,244 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 508. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.0 percent. The health department says 231,581 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 27 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from last Wednesday’s report of 29.  A weekly hospitalization number will be released again on Wednesday.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

